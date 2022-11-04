Spirit of Love

Not Available

Loletta Lee plays a model who, judging by her lavish home, is making a fortune doing TV commercials. When her boyfriend/boss comes over and tries to get romantic, Loletta begins seeing weird and scary visions. Visions of blood flooding her floor, and a three year old boy ghost. It seems that, three years earlier, she was pregnant and caught her husband (Poon Chan Wai) athletically knocking off a blonde. Husband kicked her down the stairs, which causes her to abort. The ghost is evidently the aborted baby grown up. Back to the present day, hubby has teamed up with a new girl (Joanna Chan), and is trying to get back into the house and kidnap the boy ghost