Join Gerry Burr on Britain's biggest classic motorcycle run. 500 motorcycles from the 50's and 60's gather each year at the Fleet Air Arm Museum in Yeovilton for a classic bike run around Somerset. Gerry seeks out the motorcycles that capture the spirit of the 60's and we follow the run to the East Somerset Railway at Cranmore. There are BIKES, BIKES and more BIKES on this biggest classic bike run in Britain.