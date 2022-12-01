Spirit Science 12 ~ The Human History Movie

Not Available

This video dives in and explores an alternate version of our human history, connecting the dots that up until now, seemed to be random anomalies in our ancient past. The story is certainly different than anything you likely have heard or seen before, but just as well - paints a very complex and yet simple picture of our history, which explains all of the world’s religions, and the state of the world today. All of the struggles that humanity is experiencing, and even why we are struggling to begin with, is explained through this story.