Spirit Seeker

In this fantasy world of wild nature, people have Spirit Creatures: the living embodiment of your feelings and heart. So you can’t hide how you feel… your Spirit Creature always reveals you! But in the island City, people control emotion through technology. Generations ago, they found a way to crystallize their Spirit Creatures into a handy device; no one deals directly with their emotions anymore--they simply choose them with the press of a button! In this divided world, one teen alone holds the key to restoring balance between the emotional Wilds and the logical City. But can she face the truth in her heart in order to master her feelings and lead the way to a better future?