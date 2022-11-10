Spirits of the Dead

Three directors each adapt a Poe short story to the screen: "Toby Dammit" features a disheveled drugged and drunk English movie star who nods acceptance in the Italian press and his producers fawn over him. "Metzengerstein" features a Mediveal countess who has a love-hate relationship with a black stallion - who, it turns out is really her dead lover. "William Wilson" tells the story of a sadistic Austrian student with an exact double whom he later kills.
|Alain Delon
|William Wilson and his double (segment "William Wilson")
|Jane Fonda
|Contessa Frederique de Metzengerstein (segment "Metzengerstein")
|Terence Stamp
|Toby Dammit (segment "Toby Dammit")
|Peter Fonda
|Baron Wilhelm Berlifitzing (segment "Metzengerstein")
|James Robertson Justice
|Countess' Advisor (segment "Metzengerstein")
|Salvo Randone
|Priest (segment "Toby Dammit")
