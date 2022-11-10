1969

Spirits of the Dead

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1969

Studio

PEA

Three directors each adapt a Poe short story to the screen: "Toby Dammit" features a disheveled drugged and drunk English movie star who nods acceptance in the Italian press and his producers fawn over him. "Metzengerstein" features a Mediveal countess who has a love-hate relationship with a black stallion - who, it turns out is really her dead lover. "William Wilson" tells the story of a sadistic Austrian student with an exact double whom he later kills.

Cast

Alain DelonWilliam Wilson and his double (segment "William Wilson")
Jane FondaContessa Frederique de Metzengerstein (segment "Metzengerstein")
Terence StampToby Dammit (segment "Toby Dammit")
Peter FondaBaron Wilhelm Berlifitzing (segment "Metzengerstein")
James Robertson JusticeCountess' Advisor (segment "Metzengerstein")
Salvo RandonePriest (segment "Toby Dammit")

Images