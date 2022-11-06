Spiritual Boxer II

Not Available

Liu Chia-Liang returns to the success of his first directed film, "The Spiritual Boxer", which also stars the original film's bumbling ghost controller, Wang Yu. Hoping to make the lightning of success strike in the same place, Liu had his two brothers Lau Kar Wing and Gordon Liu not only act but also help with the fights. The end result is a martial arts film masterpiece filled with breathtaking action and set pieces.