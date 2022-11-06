Not Available

Spiritual Boxer II

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

Liu Chia-Liang returns to the success of his first directed film, "The Spiritual Boxer", which also stars the original film's bumbling ghost controller, Wang Yu. Hoping to make the lightning of success strike in the same place, Liu had his two brothers Lau Kar Wing and Gordon Liu not only act but also help with the fights. The end result is a martial arts film masterpiece filled with breathtaking action and set pieces.

Cast

Gordon Liu Chia-HuiChang Chieh
Cecilia Wong Hang-SauFei
Lau Kar-WingMaster Chen Wu
Lee Hoi-SangZhou Qian Tai
Norman ChuXu
Wilson TongXiang

