Spiritual Reality - Journey Within

Not Available

SPIRITUAL REALITY takes you through a unique journey A journey, which will change your life. A journey, which will enrich you and make you Knowledgeable and Blissful. SPIRITUAL REALITY is a program on Meditation and Meditation Experiences. While you watch this program, Be totally relaxed…. Just witness it… Just flow with it… Don’t try to analyze it… Totally be with it… If any thought comes, cut the thought…. Take a deep breath….just be with it… It is just for you… Introduction: In this whole Creation, we are just a small speck. Each one of us is in search of Good health, Peace, Knowledge, Prosperity, Harmony and Overall … a happy and blissful life at all given times and situations. Each and every person strives hard to achieve this state. But, can this really be achieved? Yes…this can be achieved.