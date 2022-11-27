Spiros and the Circle of Death

Not Available

Spiros, a motorcycle acrobat of the Circle of Death, lives a nomadic life together with his family, his caravan, and a few acrobats who often abandon him. His dad was a legend of the Circle of Death and so were his uncle and his grandfather – a family tradition for over 50 years! Will Spiros manage to make ends meet, and, furthermore, is this vanishing profession going to get a second wind? Are his sons willing to take the wheel? A human portrait of an old-school lover of speed in a rapidly changing world.