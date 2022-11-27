Список Киселёва

Not Available

A film about a unique operation that took place during the Holocaust. In August 1942, 270 Jewish people went on a mortal campaign. They had to cross the front line and go through the territory completely occupied by the Nazis. Go through to survive. This group was headed by Nikolay Kiselyov. Leon Rubin is one of the few children who survived. He did everything to immortalize the name of their savior, partisan Kiselyov. “I did everything I had to. I want this to never happen again”. Never again.