«Spitak» tells the story of the most devastating and largest (in terms of casualties) Armenian earthquake that happened on December 7, 1988. This day went down in history as the day of a horrible disaster, which claimed the lives of over 25,000 lives and left more than half a million people homeless. The film «Spitak» is the story of Gor, who left Armenia in search of a better life but now returns back after the earthquake in order to find his home. His family. But it's too late. Everything is destroyed by the disaster. and he has to re-learn to love what he destroyed himself. Film-Requiem.