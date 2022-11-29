Spitfire Paddy: The Ace with the Shamrock

Not Available

Chronicles the epic life story of Brendan Finucane, a man with his roots in Ireland but also a war time hero in Britain and across the world. Britain 1942: A twenty-one-year-old Irishman was a living legend. With a shamrock emblazoned on the cockpit of his iconic Spitfire, he had flown through the Battle of Britain, unscathed – and into the hearts of an adoring and grateful British public, for whom he was a symbol of hope and pride. Though virtually unknown in his native country, Brendan 'Paddy' Finucane was adored by the British public and world media. A handsome 21 year old Irish man with a beautiful fiancée by his side, he distinguished himself during the Battle of Britain and led an RAF fighter wing on daring missions over enemy occupied Europe. Through a scrapbook of press cuttings, interviews, archive and personal family photographs, the film brings to life the story of a young boy with a passion for flying who became an RAF top scoring Ace and one of Ireland's forgotten heroes.