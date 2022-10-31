Not Available

'Spitfire Sisters' tells the story of the remarkable ladies who flew for the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA) in World War Two. Called upon to ferry military planes of all types between airfields, factories and maintenance units, these ladies were faced with bad weather, operational adversities and flying planes they had never flown before. Now in their 90's, these ladies tell us of the adventures they experienced during their incredible lives as Ferry Pilots. With tales of love, laughter and loss, people can't help but feel permanently amazed by the achievements of these unique women. They are the unsung heroes of the Second World War.