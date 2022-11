Not Available

Spitfire Voices The instantly recognisable Supermarine Spitfire is one of the most famous fighter aircraft used in the Battle of Britain in 1940. Had they not been there, the outcome of the Battle of Britain could have turned out very differently. While Spitfires couldn’t fly at night and there was a lack of communication, what the Spitfire couldn’t do was dramatically outweighed by what it could! There was a magic about this magnificent plane.