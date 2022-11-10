Spivaie Ivano-Frankivskteplokomunenerho

Not Available

Having arrived in a rattling bus, the singers of the TeploKomunEnergo company choir climb shambolically onto a small stage. Suddenly, everything falls into place. The women line up in the front row, the men stand, perched on a bench, in the second… The songs are sung out confidently, with a certain pride. This first scene recounts the strangely outmoded world of the company that manages the central heating for the town of Ivano-Frankivsk: there are circuits full of air, leaks in most of the apartment blocks, everyone has a good excuse not to attend the union meetings or choir practice, but it all seems to work!