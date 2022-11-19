Not Available

Jack, Steve and Goat are East-End Spivs. They spend their time wheeling and dealing wherever and whenever they can. It's not until Jack and the others get involved with a guy called Villa, and they are landed with a big payday they have been waiting for, when they realise what a mess they are into. At the back of the lorry they have smuggled goods in, they find illigal immegrants. Most of them escape but they are left with 2 kids; a boy and a girl, and have to decide what to do with them...Are they going to look after them and feed them, clothe them, love them, etc. or are they going to leave them on the streets of East-End London.