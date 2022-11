Not Available

With a full band backing him, the U.K. vocalist known as "Spizz" takes the stage at the Holidays in the Sun Festival in Blackpool, England, in 1996, delivering his trademark atonal punk and cheeky British wit. Tracks include "6000 Crazy," "Mega City 3," "No Room," "Soldier Soldier," "We Want the World," "Central Park," "Red and Black," "Energy Crisis," "Spock's Missing," "Where's Captain Kirk?" and "The Model."