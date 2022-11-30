Not Available

You’ll be astounded by this incredible adventure of two comely asstronauts (played by Aaron Brandt & Rod Spitfire) forced down on an alien world and held captive by a voraciously horny, anal probing, intergalactic goon! “SPLASHDOWN!” has it all — Thrills, chills, cosmic crossbreading, virtual sex, state of the art visual effects, a sensational music score and, of course, meteoric nonstop XXXtraterrestrial action. If you think you’ve seen it all, think again. “SPLASHDOWN!” is interplanetary porn as you have never experienced it before! It’s outer space, outer-rageous and definitely outer-bounds!!!