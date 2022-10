Not Available

Jonny Splatter (Corey Feldman) had it all -- fame, fortune and rock-and-roll immortality. But now he's dead by his own hand, and a small circle of supposed friends (one of whom is played by Tony Todd) have gathered to hear his last will. Somehow Jonny lives on even after a bullet to the brain, and the five people he's brought to torment from beyond the grave will be able to testify to his cruelty. This is legendary producer Roger Corman's first foray into webisodic content.