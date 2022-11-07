Splatter: Architects of Fear

Not Available

Thrill to the action from a battle to the death between beautiful amazons, twisted mutants and sickening, deadly zombies sometime after WWIII as you also watch from behind the scenes as brilliant special effects are constructed by demented master craftsmen, some of whom seem to be losing their grip on reality! Which side of the camera are we really on? How far will these gut-wrenching effects go? The answer is further than ever before - more graphic scenes of violence, perversion, mutilation and slaught per minute than any horror feature ever made!