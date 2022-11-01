Not Available

An important figure in society, Gong Do-hi's schedule is so tight that she could lose herself in it. At the point of collapse and feeling confused, Do-hi hears of her past life from a fortuneteller one day. Afterwards, Do-hi drives like crazy speeding along the highway into a city where she is guided by a madwoman and so starts her splendid outing. Do-hi lives with her so-called husband, Yong Dal-ho and their seven-year-old daughter, Jin-young. Ultimately, she secretly rows her boat and leaves her home. When she reaches Seoul, no one knows Do-hi. Therefore, she goes up to the roof of her building and jumps off. Suddenly, everything becomes silent. When Do-hi opens her eyes, she is back in her car. Do-hi returns to the highway. Not knowing what is what...