Not Available

Get your flip flops out because it's about to get wet. Kristofer Weston brings you the boys of Buckshot for a wet and wild romp in the summer sun. Naked, suntanned buddies escape the summer heat by hosing each other down, in more ways than one. Splish Splash sizzles with four smoking hot scenes out in the summer sun. Each scene is a flip flop where each guy takes his turn topping and bottoming for the other. Soaking and stroking the days of summer away, these boys know how to play, in the pool and out.