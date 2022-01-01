Split Infinity

1991

A.J. Knowlton learns that getting what you want is not always what you need. When enterprising A.J. is transported back to the past through a sudden accident, she is forced to put her obsession to get rich on hold. As she observes the events in her family's past, A.J. slowly starts to see why relationships and happiness are more important than money. Before time runs out, A.J. must put her money interests aside so she can discover something that will change her family's future forever.