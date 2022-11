Not Available

In the underground world of contract killers, mistakes cannot be tolerated. Set "Doreé Seay", a top brutal mercenary with an icy exterior, finds out the hard way when one mistake sends her on a treacherous mission to clear her name. Hunted by her former mentor Karlton "DeJean Brown" and his roster of psychopaths, she forms an unlikely alliance with a mysterious stranger and his sister as Set races against the clock to out-wit and out-fight the dark forces gunning for her life.