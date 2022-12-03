Not Available

Split Rock Lighthouse, a brick octagonal tower standing on a cliff overlooking Lake Superior is considered one of the most beautiful lighthouses on the Great Lakes. This video explores the history behind this structure, from its establishment in 1910 to present time. Split Rock tells the tale of the early shipping days on Lake Superior, the terrible storm of 1905. It details how Split Rock was designed by Ralph Russell Tinkham and how it was constructed under the most difficult of circumstances.