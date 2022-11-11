Not Available

Hot birthday sex becomes something else entirely when Abigail Mac ties up her girlfriend (Olive Glass). Half naked and without her phone, Abigail innocently goes out to her car for something kinky and is accidentally locked out of the house. By the time she's borrowed a phone from her freaky neighbors Mari and Tanner, and been rescued by girlfriend Kendra, Olive has vanished...or has she? Her disappearance is more than a vanishing act; Olive is orchestrating an adventure. An exploration of sex, all tied together in a waking dream that Abigail must walk, and sometimes run through. In the process, she'll not only question her friend's sexuality but her own. In the end she'll discover what it means to be spoiled.