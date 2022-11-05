Not Available

Spoilers of the Forest

  • Western

Vera Ralston plays Joan Milna, who shares several thousand acres of valuable Montana timberland with her stepfather (John Alderson). Coveting Joan's property, lumber baron Eric Warren (Ray Collins) sends out his foreman Boyd Caldwell (Rod Cameron) to persuade her to sell. Instead, Caldwell falls in love with the girl, vowing to protect her trees from the eco-unfriendly Warren. Republic's wide-screen Naturama process is shown to good advantage throughout Spoilers of the Forest.

Cast

Rod CameronBoyd Caldwell
Ray CollinsEric Warren
Hillary BrookePhyllis Warren
Edgar BuchananTom Duncan
Carl Benton ReidJohn Mitchell
Sheila BromleyLinda Mitchell

