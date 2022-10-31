SpokeAnarchy!

Not Available

Spokanarchy! is a roller-coaster ride of music and mayhem as a small-town punk scene looks back on its roots and how those years shaped their lives since. Filled with humor, camaraderie, insight, and tragesy, Spokanarchy! chronicles the manic highs and desperate lows of kids kicking against the mainstream in the conservative 1980s of the Reagan era. With over 30 interviews coupled with archival footage and a decade of unreleased and undiscovered music, Spokanarchy! is the punk rock movie of what happened away from the big city scenes...where things got really weird.