Join SpongeBob as he develops an inexplicable fear of Krabby Patties preventing him from doing his job, takes the place of Mr. Krabs at his reunion, convinces Mr. Krabs to join him in a game of "Treasure Hunt," wins the title of "World's Greatest Fry Cook" after pulling a magical spatula form a vat of ancient grease, and buys a novelty hat from Mr. Krabs that turns out to be worth a fortune.