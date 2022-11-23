SpongeBob SquarePants: Glove World Forever

Not Available

Dive down to Bikini Bottom’s fun-tastic Glove World and soak up 10 seafaring episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants! Grab a glove balloon and join SpongeBob and Patrick as they face the Fiery Fist o’ Pain, get stuck in the Tunnel of Glove, and spend one last glorious day at the beloved park before it shuts down! Plus, join SpongeBob as he embraces his abrasive side, fails his driving test — again — and more! INCLUDES: Rock Bottom Roller Cowards The Abrasive Side Tunnel of Glove Glove World R.I.P. Are You Happy Now? Squiditis Bumper to Bumper Gary’s New Toy Kenny the Cat