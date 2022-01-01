SpongeBob SquarePants: Legends of Bikini Bottom

Not Available

Legends of Bikini Bottom is an anthology series of five episodes in the American animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants, as part of its seventh season. As the name suggests, the episodes have plots involving mythical creatures, urban myths, rituals and magic. The first episode called "Trenchbillies" first premiered on the online social networking service Facebook before airing on Nickelodeon on January 27, 2011. The four other episodes called "Sponge-Cano!", "The Main Drain", "The Monster Who Came to Bikini Bottom" and "Welcome to the Bikini Bottom Triangle" premiered on Nickelodeon in an hour-long special on January 28, 2011. The decision of airing the series online was aimed at attracting "the young and the restless hooked to the internet and the social media."