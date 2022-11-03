Spongebob Squarepants: Lost at Sea

Not Available

This ten-episode collection kicks off with "Mermaidman and Barnacleboy II," in which SpongeBob gets a chance to play superhero with two slightly geriatric TV idols (voiced by Ernest Borgnine and Tim Conway). Then tensions and tail fins flare in "Bubble Buddy," as SpongeBob irks everyone with his provocative new best friend: a silent--yet rather demanding--bubble. Surprisingly witty, fast-paced humor and fresh, detailed animation make watching each quirky show a visual and auditory treat. But the great lure of SpongeBob is that his dilemmas relate equally well to young and old.