It's twice the underwater hilarity in a double-length feature episode with SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward as three pioneering sea dwellers in the time before comedy (BC). "SpongeBob Goes Prehistoric" includes a double-length episode plus eight bonus episodes: SpongeBob BC, Nature Pants, Fools in April, I'm with Stupid, Patty Hype, Squid on Strike, The Great Snail Race, Plankton's Arm, and Squilliam Returns.