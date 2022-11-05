Sponsored By No One

Not Available

The Pearl Jam Movie!! That’s right. Made in 1995 by the band when Jack Irons was drummer and filmed over the course of the tour in Japan, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand…it’s half tour documentary and half movie. The movie was apparently scrapped by the band at the final mixing stage for some unknown reason. It full of weird little skits by the band (like Ed and Jack acting out some strange Godzilla attack on the beach), airplane, backstage & soundcheck footage of all the band members, the band on the streets & taking in the culture of the countries they’re visiting.