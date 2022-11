Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A cartoon curtain rises. A U.I.C. production. A white dot appears on screen which opens out then turns black. Jerry suddenly appears in the middle, first a black blob which changes into the Jerry we know and love. He grabs the side of the circle, pulls it towards him and it changes into a newspaper. He reads it. He sees an advert which says: "Wanted - 100% House Dog Able to tackle anything. Apply 13 Easy Street."