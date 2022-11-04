Spook-a-Nanny

Not Available

The third cartoon from the show titled "Halloween Party," a special 23-minute episode of "The Woody Woodpecker Show," this was made for television. (The two other short cartoons in this episode were previously released theatrically.) This is the final appearance (to date) of Homer Pigeon. This is the final appearance (to date) of Andy Panda. This was the only made-for-TV Woody Woodpecker cartoon in "The Woody Woodpecker Show"; the only other made-for-TV cartoons in the program (except for the framing segments) were the 1960 Sam 'n Simian pilot "The Jungle Medics" and the 1963 Space Mouse pilot "The Secret Weapon."