1946

Spook Busters

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 23rd, 1946

Studio

Not Available

The Bowery Boys--Slip, Sach, Bobby, Whitey & Chuck--start their own exterminating service, and get a job which takes them to a spooky old abandoned mansion in the middle of the night. Meeting up with pal Gabe and his new French bride, the boys are tormented by mad scientists who try to convince them the place is haunted and then kidnap Sach in order to place his brain inside a gorilla.

Cast

Huntz HallWhitey (as Billy Benedict)
Douglass DumbrilleDr. Coslow
Bobby JordanWhitey (as Billy Benedict)
Gabriel DellGabe 'Gabie' Moreno
David GorceyChuck
Vera LewisMrs. Grimm

