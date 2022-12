Not Available

Casper is in an African jungle. He frightens a zebra at a watering hole. Wheezy the elephant has a terrible sneezing problem; he sneezes all the feathers off a peacock and a group of monkeys out of their perches. Casper decides to help, and in the process dislodges the feather that was making the elephant sneeze. But then a fire breaks out, and the elephant is unable to sneeze on command.