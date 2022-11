Not Available

Casper the Friendly Ghost goes to Ireland, where he meets Billy, a young boy whose widowed mother is about to be evicted my a miserly landlord. Billy thinks Casper is a leprechaun and demands a crock of gold. Casper can only come up with gold-painted eggs, golden corn and gold fish. But when the landlord arrives and sees Casper, he runs away, and Casper gives the miser's gold to the boy.