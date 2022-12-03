Spookiz: The Movie

Not Available

Sun-drenched schoolgrounds, voices of lively children. It's bound to be like this anywhere, just a normal elementary school in a normal town. However, when at night there's no one left within the school building, the monster children that have been stealthily hiding come out, and live their own secret school life! The vampire Cula, the dokkaebi Kebi, the zombie Zizi, the frankenstein Frankie, and the jiangshi Kong Kong. The monster kids should under no circumstances be noticed by humans. Yet one day, due to a smartphone that he happened to come by, Cula ends up meeting Hana, a human girl brimming with curiosity...