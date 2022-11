Not Available

With all-new music and incorporation of state-of-the-art CGI technology, the adventure follows Spookley and Mistletoe, who encounter three stray kittens for whom they must brave a raging winter storm to find a home. The heartwarming tale is sure to please Spookley fans as well as parents, educators, and many others who will appreciate the positive messages and character values that define Spookley’s square character.