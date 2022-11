Not Available

This compendium of six horror shorts starring Matthew Glave, Alice Cooper, Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Gayheart serves up a ghoulish cinematic buffet. Two pals discover the dangers of carnivals in "Freak Show"; a sea creature preys on victims in "Desserts"; a man has a "twin" who only surfaces when he sleeps in "Doppelganger"; and more. Also includes "Reducing Stanley," "Holiday on the Moon" and "A Fate Foretold."