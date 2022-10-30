Not Available

Enter the bizzare world of Spookshow A Go Go! Your guide is Crypto, a low-rent late night horror host who has unearthed three unreleased films from the dank, cobweb infested vaults of a long forgotten low budget horror studio. Thrill to tales both twisted and perverse, featuring a homicidal little girl who tortures her babysitters, a stripper with a monstrous secret, a mad voodoo doctor and his undead bride, and zombie fighting go go dancers! Thrills and chills! Terror and titillation! All this and more awaits you at the Spookshow A Go Go!