Five friends gather for a celebration that spins wildly out of control. Something goes terribly wrong. Next morning, national sports icon, swimmer Gulli Björns wakes up beside the naked body of a woman. No one knows who she is. No one knows where she comes from. Not his girlfriend. Nor his best buddy. No one remembers what happened. Now, as the questions fly fast and furious, Björns must wander through a mirrored maze of half-truth and full-blown lies to discover the shocking truth in a swirl of deception, manipulation and murder.