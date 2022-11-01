Sportfreunde Stiller - MTV Unplugged in New York

Not Available

Sportfreunde Stiller is only the sixth German band ever to record an MTV Unplugged concert. An accolade for the three boys from Munich. The title 'Unplugged in New York' can be read with a wink as 'New York' is just outside Munich: In a stunt hall of the Bavaria Film Studios the 'Sportis' were playing the biggest hits from their previous five albums, two cover songs and three brand new tracks. And they have invited guests: actress Meret Becker, The Subways and Udo Jürgens. A special kind of a "Best of", a must-see for any fan!