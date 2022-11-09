Not Available

Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit 1997

    "Saturday Night Live" alum Rob Schneider brings his offbeat humor to the sexy SI annual Swimsuit video as he frolics on the beaches with models like Vendela and Stacey Williams. Visit Turkey with sultry Tyra Banks. Explore the rainforest with mysterious Naomi Campbell. Dance on a desert island with Niki Taylor. It's old favorites, fresh faces and a whole lot of fun. Featured models: Tyra Banks, Niki Taylor, Naomi Campbell, Vendela, Stacey Williams, Eva Herzigova, Valeria Mazza, Steffi Graf.

