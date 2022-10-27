Not Available

Paradise won’t ever feel closer than it does in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2011: The 3D Experience natively shot in 3D. Join supermodels Julie Henderson, Alyssa Miller and 2011 SI Swimsuit cover girl Irina Shayk as they explore the natural beauty of Maui—and see it in breathtaking 3D on Blu-ray. Featuring exclusive interviews with the models and amazing photo sessions on some of the most pristine beaches in the world, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2011: The 3D Experience is so vivid and lifelike viewers will almost be able to feel the sand between their toes.