Not Available

Travel with 2012 cover model Kate Upton and more than 20 other models around the world for Sports Illustrated: Making of Swimsuit. In 2012 SI takes you to Zambia's Victoria Falls, Australia, the Seychelles and Panama. SI's iconic body painting section gets a fresh twist with the first-ever inclusion of such world-class athletes as Natalie Gulbis, Alex Morgan and Natalie Coughlin.