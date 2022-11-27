Sportsman's Memories

Not Available

Filmmaker Pete Smith is very protective of the trophies and other mementos associated with his films that are located in his office at the studio, but knows that Fabian Tecumseh Funk aka "Joe", the studio custodian who cleans his office, is the one who is always fussing around with those mementos. As Joe fiddles around with those mementos on this specific occasion, Pete recalls the films and incidents associated with those items, most which are related to sporting events. They include a fishing reel used in the capture of marlin while fishing off a blimp gondola, a harpoon used by two fishermen in a row boat who were able to capture a 2,000 pound devil fish, a lariat used to capture bears who were killing off livestock in Arizona, and a ski plane named "One Lung Lizzie" and a gun which were used to kill coyotes in Montana.