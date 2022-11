Not Available

Elegant Angel proudly presents Sporty Girls 2. Do you ever get hot and bothered watching those pretty sports stars on TV? Do you find yourself slack jawed gazing at those sweaty athletic girls? If so, this series is for you. Featuring an all star cast list including AVN Performer Of The Year - 2008, Sasha Grey, alongside Tori Black, Nicole Ray, Alexis Texas, and Kristina Rose. The movie is directed by award winning lensman, William H. and shot in 16:9 HD.