Spot: Where's Spot? and Other Stories

Spot, the delightful star of Eric Hill’s beloved children’s books, makeshis return to DVD as BBC celebrates his 30th Anniversary with an all-new DVD edition of Where’s Spot! Spot has disappeared! Can you help Sallyfind him? Is he behind the door? Is he inside the clock? Is he under the stairs? Kids will love searching for Spot in this adorable children’s classic. Plus, in this DVD, you’ll also have fun with Spot at the playground, at the park, in the bath, and more! There are six episodes all together, each with its own special song, plus three bonus episodes, games, and more! Spot has never been so delightful! Where’s Spot will be the first in a series of DVD releases to roll out over the next two years, including Happy Birthday Spot and Spot’s Magical Christmas coming later in 2010!